Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $240.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.69.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

