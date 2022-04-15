Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 13,760 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

