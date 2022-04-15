Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,764 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

