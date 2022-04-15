Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 22,226 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

