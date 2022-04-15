Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

