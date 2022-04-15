Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

