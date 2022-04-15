Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,594,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Old Republic International by 126.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,339 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,199,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after buying an additional 369,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $24.01 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

