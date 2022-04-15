Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

