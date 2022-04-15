Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.70 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after acquiring an additional 114,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 240,583 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Vontier by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,513,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 288,015 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 166.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $25.02 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

