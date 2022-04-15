Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after buying an additional 2,468,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $62,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

