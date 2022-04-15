Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.