Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avient by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

