The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $34.39 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.