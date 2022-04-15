Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 243 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ opened at $387.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.46 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.96.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.