Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $19,241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 84.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $162.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.45. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

