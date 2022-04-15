Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,291 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 303,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

AG opened at $14.24 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.