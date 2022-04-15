Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $28,875,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPS stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

