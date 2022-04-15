Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,084 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Concentrix by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.85 and its 200 day moving average is $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.01. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $141.38 and a one year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

