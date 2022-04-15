Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. StockNews.com raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $110.94 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

