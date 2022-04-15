Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $187.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.