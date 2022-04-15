Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Macy’s by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M opened at $25.80 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

