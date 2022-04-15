Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 250.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.