Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,859 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.84. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

