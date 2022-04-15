Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 109,999 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 220.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.