AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

