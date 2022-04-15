Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $189.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $190.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.49 and a 200-day moving average of $162.85.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

