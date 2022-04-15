Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRFT stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

