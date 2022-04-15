Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,732 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

