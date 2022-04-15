Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 35,944 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth $219,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

