State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 820 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Gentherm by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,339,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $69.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.24. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

