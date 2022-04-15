Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

