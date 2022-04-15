13,128 Shares in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

