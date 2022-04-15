3,097 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,097 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
