Cwm LLC Purchases New Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $44.10 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

