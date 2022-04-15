Cwm LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,745,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 127,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.99 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.53.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

