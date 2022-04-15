Cwm LLC Invests $191,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter.

PREF stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

