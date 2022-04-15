Cwm LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,685,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

