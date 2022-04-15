Cwm LLC Invests $186,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $25,661,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $420.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.47 and its 200-day moving average is $434.62. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

