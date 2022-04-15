State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 301,747 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301,747 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in NetEase by 801.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 1,423.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.