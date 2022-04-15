Cwm LLC Invests $188,000 in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $49.25 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

