Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 9,012 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 700.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMX. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Profile (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.