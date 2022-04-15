Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 1,602 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of ETR opened at $124.20 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

