39,694 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HNI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HNI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $282,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

HNI stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

About HNI (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.