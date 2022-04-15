Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NYSE PEG opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

