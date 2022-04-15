Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 2,838 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17.

