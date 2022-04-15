ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

