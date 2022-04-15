Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $72.32 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

