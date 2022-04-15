Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,187 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,466,000 after buying an additional 113,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

