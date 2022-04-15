Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.