Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 608,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Toll Brothers Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.